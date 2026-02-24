The Free Press
Looking For Love? Free Press Cupid Is Back!
Confessions of a Former OnlyFans Model
Maya Sulkin
Taylor Fogarty went from a hard-partying sex worker to a sober Catholic mom. This is how she changed her mind.
Taylor Fogarty once made $15,000 a month for making content on OnlyFans.

She was a self-described “degenerate” party girl in Brooklyn—drinking, doing drugs, dating women, drifting between identities, and eventually signing up for sugar-daddy websites because, as she tells it, “It just felt normal.” Sex work was empowering, she was told. Men were going to…

Maya Sulkin
Maya Sulkin is a reporter and host for The Free Press, covering politics, technology, education, Gen Z, and culture. Before that, she served as the company's Chief of Staff.
Confessions
Faith
Catholicism

