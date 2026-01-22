The Free Press
Faye Flam
Faye Flam is a science columnist with Bloomberg Opinion. She has a degree in geophysics from the California Institute of Technology and has written for Science, The Economist, The New York Times, and many other publications.
Health
Food
Environment
Plastic
