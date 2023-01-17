Raw & Unclassified: A Free Press Roundtable

Tu quoque!

It's a Latin phrase that roughly translates to “you too” and it's a rhetorical maneuver to turn an accusation around on the accuser. Once you know to look for it, you really find it everywhere, especially in politics. Think: Hillary Clinton’s 2016 email scandal. Then, last summer, we learned that Donald Trump improperly stored and would not return classified presidential records that he took with him to his estate at Mar-a-Lago. This week, it was announced that Joe Biden’s legal team found a second batch of classified documents in the garage of his Delaware home.

Or what about Governor Ron DeSantis’ decision to send migrants in his state to Martha's Vineyard this past August? It was portrayed as cruel and lawless, but when Democratic governor, Jared Polis of Colorado, does the same thing in January, busing migrants to New York and Chicago, the reaction is noticeably more subdued.

This week, we bring you a roundtable hosted by Eli Lake, with guests Shadi Hamid, and Honestly's very own Bari Weiss, to talk about those classified documents, and the crisis at the border, plus paintings of Muhammad,, Kevin McCarthy and much more.

Later in the show Free Press reporter Suzy Weiss comes on to talk about raw milk revolutionaries who are skeptical of Big Dairy.

Eli Lake is a columnist at the New York Sun. Shadi Hamid is a senior fellow at The Brookings Institution and writer at The Atlantic.

Listen here: