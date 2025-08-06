The Free Press
The Free Press App Is Here!
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Charles Lane
Charles Lane was previously an editor and columnist for The Washington Post, where he was a finalist for the 2009 Pulitzer Prize. The author of three books, he has also been a foreign correspondent and editor of the New Republic; his action against a notorious journalistic fraud at that magazine became the subject of the acclaimed 2003 film, Shattered Glass.
Tags:
Donald Trump
Politics
Counterterrorism
Crime
Comments
Join the conversation
Share your thoughts and connect with other readers by becoming a paid subscriber!
Already a paid subscriber? Sign in

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2025 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice