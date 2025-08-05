When he visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem on Sunday, House speaker Mike Johnson delivered a message. After a silent prayer, Johnson reaffirmed his support for the state of Israel. “Our prayer is that America will always stand with Israel and that we will—we pray for the preservation and the peace of Jerusalem,” he said. “That’s what Scripture tells us to do. It’s a matter of faith for us and a commitment that we have.”

The overwhelming majority of Republicans share Johnson’s commitment—a fact that’s been studiously ignored during the recent media frenzy over an alleged MAGA divide on Israel. Indeed, coalition breakdown is far more real at the other end of the political spectrum, even if the media mostly ignores it.