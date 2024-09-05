Pseudo-Scholars and the Rise of the Barbarian Right

For many of the conservatives who embraced it—myself included—the Trumpian moment promised a more populist, pro-worker GOP. Yet the latest iteration of Donald Trump has dashed these hopes, playing down the themes that propelled his 2016 campaign, and sounding more and more like a conventional Republican nominee—only more erratic.

In the realm of right-wing ideas, meanwhile, something far grimmer is afoot: the rise of a cohort of writers, pseudo-scholars, and shitposters dedicated to reviving some of the darkest tendencies in the history of thought, including the idolatry of strength (as cartoonishly personified by the likes of Andrew Tate); the notion of supposedly “natural” hierarchies; IQ-based eugenics; overt racism and antisemitism.

Call them the Barbarian Right: The master subject of this worldview is the Nietzschean barbarian or “aristocrat of the spirit” who overthrows the egalitarian—and essentially feminine—structures that have long shackled him, restraining his yearning for adventure and excellence. Nazi apologia is par for the course.

Dubious charges of Nazism are a dime a dozen in U.S. political rhetoric, but I use the term advisedly—and literally: How else to describe Tucker Carlson’s recent interview with Darryl Cooper? In it, the amateur historian argued that Winston Churchill was “the chief villain of the Second World War” and that the Nazi death camps were the result not of malice, but a logistical mishap: a failure to plan for the Wehrmacht’s oversupply of POWs. “Nazi Germany,” Cooper said, “launched a war where they were completely unprepared to deal with the millions and millions of prisoners of war, of local political prisoners. [They] went in with no plan for that, and they just threw these people into camps, and millions of people ended up dead.”

Carlson, a journalist I used to admire, hailed Cooper as the “best and most honest popular historian working in the United States today,” and lent him the same credulous, uncritical treatment he now seems to reserve for all the crackpots who frequently grace the podcast he hosts on X, the social media service formerly known as Twitter. As Cooper insinuated that unnamed “financiers” leaned on an indebted Winston Churchill to prolong the war, Carlson didn’t bother to ask, To whom, specifically, are you referring, Darryl?—like a curious journalist could be expected to do.

Long before he appeared on Carlson’s show, Cooper had made known his nutty views about the Jews as well as his sympathy for the Third Reich. In July, he declared that the Nazi takeover of France—which resulted in the deportation of 75,000 Jews to concentration and death camps—“was infinitely preferable in virtually every way” than the admittedly offensive drag queen “Last Supper” staged at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics in July.

Two months earlier, Cooper posted a rant on X in which he urged Christians to “reckon” with the fact that “no god in any religious tradition is as consistently brutal and bloodthirsty as the Yahweh of the Old Testament”—a rehash, in other words, of Marcionism: a second-century gnostic heresy that posited that the God of the Hebrew Bible is a capricious demon and not the God of Jesus. In 2019, Cooper agreed with an online interlocutor that “non-racist fascist” is a “decent description” of his politics.

As of this writing, Carlson’s interview with Cooper has garnered some 26 million views on X, boosted by Elon Musk, who called it “very interesting” and “worth watching.” (He later deleted the post.) The denizens of the Barbarian Right space seem to have gotten what they wished for out of the Cooper interview. “A lot of good points,” said one. “Only thing missing is naming the group behind the majority of subversions.” Another chimed in: “The mass migration into Europe and America is a Jewish-led operation.”

The Barbarian Right ecosystem extends beyond virtual life. Like any (still) fringe movement, it’s riven by internal fault lines, making it hard to delineate the various camps. There are the likes of the Groyper sect led by Nick Fuentes and old-fashioned racist-fascist goons. Then there are other strands. Some count among their ranks people who aren’t exactly of Viking extraction. One of the Barbarian Right’s leading lights is the Romanian Jewish academic Costin Alamariu (a.k.a. Bronze Age Pervert, or BAP for short).

Generally speaking, the BAPist camp is more urbane and aesthetically minded, with its fans clustered in places like Lower Manhattan and the Bay Area. The core group is made up of academic exiles like BAP and the writer and publisher who goes by Lomez, formerly a writing instructor in the University of California system. The academics are joined by a diverse mix of fashionistas, tech bros, and social scenesters. While they traffic in edgy racial memes and eugenic ideas, they generally eschew crude antisemitism, in part because some of their leading lights, not least BAP and Lomez, are part-Jewish. And that’s just what sets them apart from the likes of the Groypers, for whom the Jews are imagined to be the supreme enemy.

Yet there are shared elements. One common denominator is that the barbarians rarely promote their odious views earnestly or systematically. Rather, they typically advance their beliefs via jokes and by playing around with an existing set of highly mobile memes and symbols. This allows them to preemptively escape serious scrutiny, even as those in the know understand that they really mean it. Thus, when critics of Cooper pointed to a tweet in which he suggested that Hitler is in heaven as evidence of antisemitic animus, the typical response was: Hey, he was just joking.

Another shared element is the pretension to gnosis: the possession by a sort of master or guru of a secret knowledge that “they” would keep from you. BAP, for example, claims to have unlocked the true secret of classical philosophy: The likes of Plato and Aristotle were most fundamentally concerned with “the problem of breeding”—that is, eugenics. Only, you have to know how to read the ancient sages to really get this.

Steve Sailer, an amateur race scientist, is another of the movement’s gurus. His contribution is the art of Noticing (the title of a recently published anthology of his blog posts). By noticing, he means the recognition that hereditary differences among large human groups, delineated by race, give rise to what Sailer calls “human biodiversity.”

Those willing to venture into this realm of hard racial science notice the deep truths lurking behind mundane realities, such as the fact that “Barbados, despite an average IQ of 78, is one of the most pleasant countries in the Third World due to its commitment to maintaining a veddy, veddy English culture.” And also: “Since there are so many unmarried Asian men and black women, they should find solace for their loneliness by marrying each other. Yet, when was the last time you saw an Asian man and a black woman together?”

Cooper and Carlson likewise feigned a secret knowledge. “We’re not allowed” to discuss the social and economic misery that led to the rise of Hitler, they claimed at the outset of their interview. It was among the most preposterous claims in a two-hour discussion chock-full of them: Thousands of pages of serious history have been devoted to studying just that.

The third and final element of the Barbarian Right is a revulsion for the mildly egalitarian conservatism that took hold across the West in the postwar period. That conservatism made its peace with the civil rights movement and marginalized Jew-haters. The barbarians cannot stand the resulting state of affairs, since it has meant granting the grubby demands of the “dysgenic” many.

Therefore, they feel compelled to attack what they see as the founding “mythology” of the postwar world, not least of which is that the obvious fact—even to a third-grader—that the Nazis were actually, you know, evil. Hence Cooper’s perverse moral inversion, in which Churchill is cast as the “villain,” while Hitler is a victim who was only seeking an “acceptable solution to the Jewish problem.”

As Carlson’s Cooper fiasco shows, there is no limit to how far the Barbarian Right will go in seeking to delegitimize the actually existing American order. The rest of us—especially those on the right who adhere to the precepts of Abrahamic faith and dare not venture beyond good and evil—must say no.

Sohrab Ahmari is a founder and editor of Compact and a contributing writer to The New Statesman. His latest book is Tyranny, Inc. Follow him on X @SohrabAhmari.

Become a Free Press subscriber today:

Subscribe now

The Free Press earns a commission from any purchases made through all book links in this article.