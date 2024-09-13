Our Next Live Debate: Should the U.S. Still Police the World?

Since winning the Second World War, the United States has been the dominant world superpower. And we’ve been ready to use that power to defend our national interests, to defend the values of liberal democracy, or both.

But there has always been a tension in this country between isolationism and interventionism between those who think we should maintain an aggressive stance in world affairs and those who want to focus on our own problems here at home.

The post–9/11 wars in Iraq and Afghanistan have led many of us to question the efficacy and wisdom of U.S. military intervention. As hot wars rage in Ukraine and Gaza, and as U.S. adversaries like China and Iran threaten to further destabilize the world order, more Americans than ever are asking themselves: What is our role on the world stage? And what should it be?

Does the United States still possess the will to protect our allies and defend our values? Are we still capable of military interventions that are strategically sound and beneficial to global stability? Should we fight to maintain our sole superpower status, or submit to a multipolar world that many insist is already upon us?

On October 9, The Free Press will host the final installment of our America Debates series at Symphony Space in New York City. We are proud to partner with the country's leading defender of free speech rights, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), to bring you this debate. And we are thrilled to welcome four brilliant people to hash out the question: Should the U.S. Still Police the World?

Arguing that yes, the U.S. must maintain its role as world policeman, is Bret Stephens, opinion columnist for The New York Times and editor-in-chief of Sapir, a new journal focused on Jewish issues. He is a former editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post and foreign affairs columnist of The Wall Street Journal, for which he was awarded the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for commentary. Stephens is the author of America in Retreat: The New Isolationism and the Coming Global Disorder.

Joining Bret is Jamie Kirchick, contributing opinion writer for The New York Times, writer at large for Air Mail, and contributing writer for Tablet. He is the author of The End of Europe: Dictators, Demagogues, and the Coming Dark Age, and Secret City: The Hidden History of Gay Washington, which was an instant New York Times bestseller and Notable Book of the Year.

Arguing that the U.S. needs to rein in its foreign interventions is journalist Matt Taibbi, founder of Racket News. Taibbi is the author of ten books, including four New York Times bestsellers. He was previously a contributing editor for Rolling Stone and winner of the 2008 National Magazine Award for columns and commentary. He began his career in the former Soviet Union, where he wrote in English and in Russian for more than a decade.

Joining Matt is Lee Fang, an independent investigative journalist, primarily writing on Substack at leefang.com. From 2015–2023, he was a reporter for The Intercept and has previously written for The Nation and VICE, among other outlets. Fang’s work uncovering illegal foreign influence in the American campaign finance system led to one of the largest Federal Election Commission fines in American history.

