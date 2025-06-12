It’s Thursday, June 12. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Kat Rosenfield on the rise and fall of the intimacy coordinator; how to power the AI revolution; is Europe better than America?; and much more.

Almost a week after anti-ICE demonstrations began in Los Angeles, protests have spread to other cities. There have been marches in Washington, New York, San Francisco, Chicago, and other major cities. Meanwhile, the administration is ramping up the deportations that triggered the protests.

There are responsible and irresponsible ways to respond to such an explosive situation. Unfortunately, almost every politician involved seems set on exploiting the crisis for their own benefit—perhaps none more so than California governor Gavin Newsom. He’s used the crisis to try to fashion himself as the leader of the opposition—and as the front-runner in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2028. It won’t work, argues Batya Ungar-Sargon in her latest Free Press column.

As for Donald Trump, he seems to know that he holds all the cards at the moment: He’s in a showdown with Democrats over law and order and immigration, two issues on which the public is largely on his side. And yet, he should compromise. That’s Charles Lane’s argument in his new Free Press column. Some kind of grand bargain is the only way to a resolution on the most combustible issue in American politics, and the president has the opportunity to do it on his terms.

Read Batya’s and Chuck’s essays on the politicians determined to raise the temperature—and the only way to lower it.

We're Not Ready for the AI Power Surge Emmet Penney On Wednesday, Sam Altman unveiled a brand-new version of ChatGPT. It was the latest reminder of the breakneck speed of the AI revolution. But do we have enough power to fuel this transformation? Emmet Penney investigates.

The Real Reason Actresses Are Rejecting Intimacy Coordinators Kat Rosenfield Should sex scenes in movies and TV shows be tightly choreographed? A series of female A-listers think not, but critics say they're betraying #MeToo.

What Makes Europe Better than America? Chris Arnade If you want to understand the difference between America and Europe, just hang around a café in any European town. You'll see: America is wealthier. Europe is healthier. But who's really winning?

Pseudo-Scholars and the Rise of the Barbarian Right Sohrab Ahmari The controversial historian Darryl Cooper—who last year told Tucker Carlson he thinks Winston Churchill was the bad guy during World War II—said earlier this week that he was "ahead of the curve" because he was called a "national socialist" and "now everyone is." For a reminder of why Cooper was labeled as such, read Sohrab Ahmari's September Free Press essay on how fringe ideas have gone mainstream on the right.

The U.S. has begun evacuating nonessential staff from embassies and military bases throughout the Middle East as tensions rise with Iran. The evacuations come amid ongoing nuclear negotiations between Iran and the U.S. The IDF has also reportedly been on extremely high alert for the possibility of an imminent escalation with Iran.

Trump announced a successful end to trade talks with China on Wednesday, saying that China will supply the U.S. with crucial rare earth minerals, while the U.S. will allow Chinese foreign students to attend U.S. colleges and universities. Further details of the deal, which was hammered out in London this week, remain unknown.

The White House is preparing to ramp up its transfer of foreign nationals in the U.S. illegally to Guantanamo Bay, with citizens of countries including Britain, Italy, and Haiti set to be transferred to the prison complex. Officials said they would likely not inform those citizens’ home governments of their detention. Trump has previously said he plans to send almost 30,000 migrants to the base.

David Hogg was officially ousted as vice chair of the DNC after launching a campaign to unseat “asleep-at-the-wheel” incumbent Democrats. A new election for two vice chair positions will be held.

Year-on-year inflation was 2.4 percent in May, a lower number than many had feared given Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs.