Ever since Tucker Carlson interviewed white nationalist podcaster Nick Fuentes on his show three weeks ago, the American right has spiraled into chaos and infighting. Now, Fuentes says he is leading an initiative to steer the direction of the Republican Party.

Fuentes, whose racist and antisemitic livestream rants rack up millions of views on Rumble, said this week that a nonprofit group he founded in 2020 is revamping ahead of the upcoming midterm elections. The goal? To “infiltrate politics” and “guide people and help them understand who to vote for,” Fuentes told listeners on Monday.

“We’re going to be looking at every candidate that’s running in 2026, and we’re going to evaluate them and help people make their decision,” he said. The America First Foundation will “map out” what Fuentes called the “patronage networks” of the “Israel First lobby” in the United States. Fuentes, 27, predicted that the organization will “have all the intellectual firepower, the production quality, of all the other big names of the conservative movement.”

Fuentes, who has long peddled antisemitic and racist rhetoric, has compared Holocaust victims to “cookies in an oven,” said that black people “need to be imprisoned for the most part,” and called for prominent American Jewish conservatives such as Mark Levin to be deported.