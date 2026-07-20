It’s Monday, July 20. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: the nuns taking New York to court over its new assisted dying law. Is Canada to blame for wildfires that are spreading smoke across the U.S.? The forgotten history of left-wing political violence. And much more.
But first: Michael Doran on the expanding war with Iran.
Iranian ballistic missiles struck a U.S. air base in Jordan on Friday, killing two soldiers and leaving a third missing. (The remains believed to be the missing soldier’s have since been recovered.) Another American service member died Saturday during the disposal of a downed Iranian drone in Iraq. Tehran has since struck Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan again, targeting water desalination plants, power facilities, and military bases. The United States is sending additional F-16s and F-35s to the region and launched a new round of strikes on Iran over the weekend.
All signs point to the return of major combat operations. But is that really what is coming next? Michael Doran dissects the latest developments in his piece for us today, a must-read analysis of the war at a pivotal moment.
—The Editors
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THE NEWS
Spain claimed the 2026 World Cup title Sunday at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, defeating Argentina 1-0 in extra time to deny Lionel Messi a second consecutive championship. Substitute Ferran Torres scored the winning goal after Argentina had a player ejected. It is Spain’s second World Cup trophy and its first since 2010.
Influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate were arrested in Miami on Saturday as part of UK extradition proceedings on rape and sex trafficking charges. British prosecutors announced additional charges the same day, bringing the total number of alleged victims to seven.
An American woman wrongfully held in Iran for nearly a year and a half on espionage charges touched down in San Francisco on Saturday. Earlier last week, President Trump called her release a “gesture of goodwill.”
New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani said his administration is still weighing whether to arrest Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he visits New York for the UN General Assembly in September. “I believe that Prime Minister Netanyahu belongs in The Hague,” Mamdani said. City lawyers are exploring whether he has the authority to detain a sitting foreign leader, though legal experts say the move would face serious obstacles.
A wave of severe weather killed at least eight people across the U.S. over the weekend, including a Utah fire captain, his wife, and three of their sons, all swept away by a flash flood during a family hike. The Northeast is recovering from Saturday flooding that left drivers stranded on highways and led to the cancellation of over 1,000 flights.
Nine people were wounded in a shooting in downtown Tucson, Arizona, early Sunday morning, with police officers opening fire on the suspect. The suspect, whose identity has not been released, was hospitalized in critical condition.
Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey debuted at No. 1 with $124.5 million domestically over the weekend, the biggest live-action movie opening of the year. Demand was so fierce for the film, which was shot entirely on 70-millimeter IMAX, that theaters added 2 a.m., 3 a.m., and 6 a.m. screenings to keep up, nearly all of which sold out. (For more on The Odyssey, read Spencer Klavan’s review.)
This oddly written sentence seems to imply there were other World Cups for Spain before 2010: "It is Spain’s second World Cup trophy and its first since 2010." Maybe "second World Cup, the other in 2010"? This is the closest I have ever come to caring about anything related to soccer.
Today is MONDAY, JULY 20. The blockade of Iran is ON.