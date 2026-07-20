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Iran
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ronetc's avatar
ronetc
27m

This oddly written sentence seems to imply there were other World Cups for Spain before 2010: "It is Spain’s second World Cup trophy and its first since 2010." Maybe "second World Cup, the other in 2010"? This is the closest I have ever come to caring about anything related to soccer.

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Richard Parker's avatar
Richard Parker
30m

Today is MONDAY, JULY 20. The blockade of Iran is ON.

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