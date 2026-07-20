It’s Monday, July 20. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: the nuns taking New York to court over its new assisted dying law. Is Canada to blame for wildfires that are spreading smoke across the U.S.? The forgotten history of left-wing political violence. And much more.

But first: Michael Doran on the expanding war with Iran.

Iranian ballistic missiles struck a U.S. air base in Jordan on Friday, killing two soldiers and leaving a third missing. (The remains believed to be the missing soldier’s have since been recovered.) Another American service member died Saturday during the disposal of a downed Iranian drone in Iraq. Tehran has since struck Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan again, targeting water desalination plants, power facilities, and military bases. The United States is sending additional F-16s and F-35s to the region and launched a new round of strikes on Iran over the weekend.

All signs point to the return of major combat operations. But is that really what is coming next? Michael Doran dissects the latest developments in his piece for us today, a must-read analysis of the war at a pivotal moment.

—The Editors

Madeleine Long • Faith EXCLUSIVE: The Nuns Suing New York to Keep Caring for the Dying For 125 years, the Dominican Sisters of Hawthorne have cared for the dying poor at Rosary Hill Home, north of New York City—never charging a patient and never accepting a dollar of government money. On Friday, they filed suit against New York State over its new assisted dying law, which would require assisted dying counseling to take place on their premises. For a congregation that believes human life is sacred from beginning to natural end, the new law leaves no room for compromise. Madeleine Long reports on what this case means for the sisters, their patients, and the future of religious healthcare in New York. Read story

Tyler Cowen • U.S. Politics Tyler Cowen: America Isn’t an Oligarchy Is America ruled by an oligarchy? The provocative question has become a Democratic Party rallying cry, but Tyler Cowen isn’t buying it. He makes the case that most government spending reflects voters’ demands, not billionaires’ agendas. Tyler thinks we’re suffering from “billionaire derangement syndrome,” which is nothing more than a distraction from our real problems. Read Tyler on why blaming billionaires misses the point. Read story

Coleman Hughes • Conversations with Coleman The Charlie Kirk Killing and America’s Forgotten History of Left-Wing Terror Is political violence really a right-wing problem? The journalist Noah Rothman joins Coleman Hughes on the latest episode of “Conversations with Coleman” to argue that the assumption is not just inaccurate but dangerous. The “National Review” writer and author of “Blood & Progress” says America has forgotten about a century of left-wing political violence. With the trials of Luigi Mangione and the alleged killer of Charlie Kirk approaching, Noah sees the return of that trend. Watch now

Rafaela Siewert • Canada Are the Wildfires Really Canada’s Fault? Last week, wildfire smoke from Canada blanketed much of the United States, turning skies amber and sending millions indoors. Parts of the country recorded air so toxic that experts compared breathing it to smoking a whole pack of cigarettes a day. President Donald Trump called the air “filthy” and threatened Canada with steeper tariffs. But is Canada really to blame? While the wildfires keep burning, Rafaela Siewert talks to foresters, pulmonologists, and fire experts on both sides of the border to find out. Read story

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Spain is presented the FIFA World Cup Winner’s Trophy by President Donald Trump and FIFA president Gianni Infantino after the team’s victory against Argentina on July 19, 2026, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)