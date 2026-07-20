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The Charlie Kirk Killing and America’s Forgotten History of Left-Wing Terror
Coleman Hughes
1HR 0M
Noah Rothman’s new book argues that left-wing political violence isn’t new, isn’t random, and isn’t being honestly reckoned with.
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Noah Rothman is a senior writer at National Review and author of the new book Blood & Progress, which makes the case that left-wing political violence has a long and largely forgotten history in America. He joins Coleman Hughes to argue that the commonly held belief that political violence is largely a right-wing phenomenon is not just inaccurate but ac…

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Coleman Hughes
Coleman Hughes is the host of Conversations with Coleman. He is also a Free Press columnist who specializes in issues related to race, public policy, and applied ethics. He has appeared on prominent TV shows and podcasts including The View, Real Time with Bill Maher, The Joe Rogan Experience, and Making Sense with Sam Harris. In 2024, Hughes released his first book, The End of Race Politics: Arguments for a Colorblind America.

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