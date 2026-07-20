The Charlie Kirk Killing and America’s Forgotten History of Left-Wing Terror

Noah Rothman is a senior writer at National Review and author of the new book Blood & Progress, which makes the case that left-wing political violence has a long and largely forgotten history in America. He joins Coleman Hughes to argue that the commonly held belief that political violence is largely a right-wing phenomenon is not just inaccurate but ac…
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