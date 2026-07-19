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Michael Doran
Director of the Middle East Center at the Hudson Institute and co-host of the Israel Update podcast. Follow him on Twitter @Doranimated.
Tags:
War
Military
Strait of Hormuz
Donald Trump
Iran
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