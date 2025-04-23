The Free Press
Get tickets to our next live debate in SF!
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Become a Paid Subscriber
Get access to our comments section, special columns like TGIF and Things Worth Remembering, tickets in advance to our live events, and more.
Already a paid subscriber?
Switch Accounts
Bari Weiss
Bari Weiss is the founder and editor of The Free Press and host of the podcast Honestly. From 2017 to 2020 Weiss was an opinion writer and editor at The New York Times. Before that, she was an op-ed and book review editor at The Wall Street Journal and a senior editor at Tablet magazine.
Make a comment
Comments
93
Community Guidelines
User's avatar
Judy Cline's avatar
Judy Cline
3m

Was Melania upstaged by the Easter Bunny?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
NCMaureen's avatar
NCMaureen
12m

https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/foreign-domestic-investments-totaling-over-5t-under-trump-adds-451k-jobs-americans

$5 trillion, 451,000 jobs.

This is news. Hegseth tittle-tattle isn’t.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
91 more comments...

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2025 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice