The Free Press
The Free Press App Is Here!
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Become a Paid Subscriber
Get access to our comments section, special columns like TGIF and Things Worth Remembering, tickets in advance to our live events, and more.
Already a paid subscriber?
Switch Accounts
Make a comment
Comments
24
Community Guidelines
User's avatar
C. McBride's avatar
C. McBride
22m

Israel, and Jews in general, have always taken a chance on literate, thoughtful human reason. Unfortunately, intuitive, emotional, visual ‘thinking’ is both a default and so much easier. Civilization requires a sustained effort toward the former, barbarism the latter.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Disa sacks's avatar
Disa sacks
32m

Why is there no report of who the stabber is from The Michigan Wal Mart terror attack?

This is shoddy reporting

At least tell us if the authorities are deliberately witholding this crucial and relevant information ??

Instead it’s reported as if witholding that information is no big deal

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
22 more comments...

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2025 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice