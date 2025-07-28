It’s Monday, July 28. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Eli Lake on why South Park works—and Colbert doesn’t. Jed Rubenfeld on the merits of the Macrons’ case against Candace Owens. Our next livestream. And more.

But first: Gaza’s food crisis—and the search for the truth in a relentless information war.

On Sunday, amid international concern about an escalating humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip, Israel announced additional measures to ensure the delivery of aid to the enclave.

Israel’s military said it would pause military activity in densely populated parts of the Gaza Strip from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. “every day until further notice,” and establish safe routes for humanitarian aid. Israel’s air force has resumed air drops of aid into the strip. Also Sunday, Egypt sent aid into Gaza for the first time outside of a ceasefire since May 2024. Jordan and the UAE air-dropped 25 tons of aid.

But these actions did little to quiet the charges that Israel has inflicted a famine on Gaza—or settle the debate over the scale of the tragedy and who bears responsibility. The information war, which, in a very real sense, determines the fate of the actual war, rages on.

For a sense of how hard it is to know what to believe about what’s going on in Gaza, consider one photograph.

If you spent any time on social media this weekend, there’s a good chance you saw it: a haunting image of a mother in a hijab holding a skeletal child, an 18-month-old boy wearing only a diaper.

Often this image was accompanied, side by side, with a black-and-white photograph of a Jewish child on the brink of death in one of Hitler’s death camps.

The intended message was clear: This Palestinian boy is a symbol for the mass starvation gripping the two million people of Gaza. The blame lies with Israel. Indeed, the Jews themselves are perpetrating the very crime against humanity they suffered in our lifetimes.

But the boy in the picture, Muhammad al-Matouq—who appeared on the front page of Britain’s Daily Express on Wednesday and then on that of The New York Times on Friday, and was picked up by the BBC, CNN, Sky News, and countless others—in fact suffers from a muscle disorder and other grave genetic conditions unrelated to starvation. This is according to CNN and the independent investigative journalist David Collier, but of course that information will never reach the countless people who saw and shared the image.

Nor will the fact that Muhammad’s brother, who is cropped out of the widely circulated image, appears healthy, as does his mother.

None of that diminishes the tragedy of this child’s suffering. But as Matti Friedman writes in his essay for us today, “genuine misery can be put to use by practitioners of information warfare.”

That is as good a summary as any about what Hamas has done since its massacre of October 7, 2023. Death and despair are part of the terrorist group’s strategy; immiserating Gazans and drawing the world’s outrage hurts Israel and helps the terror group’s cause. And that’s to say nothing of the AI-produced images: the heartbreaking pictures of Syrian children lifted and repackaged as Palestinian.

But the truth still matters. And amid the barrage of lies told by Hamas and its allies, how are we to know what is true?

As Matti writes: “In a blizzard of ideological fiction, how are sane citizens in Israel, or anywhere else, supposed to know what’s true and to do the right thing? It’s not an exaggeration to say, as we’re seeing right now, that the answer to this question can be a matter of life and death.”

—The Editors

Two stories on what’s unfolding right now in Gaza.

First, Matti:

Second, a piece by one of Israel’s most influential journalists, Amit Segal, looks at the price of flour in the Strip as a way to measure Gaza’s hunger crisis.

Read The Price of Flour Shows the Hunger Crisis in Gaza

‘South Park’ Knows How to Mock Donald Trump Eli Lake In the decade-long war between television comedy and the American president, Donald Trump is winning. Bigly. The latest victim is Stephen Colbert, whose show was canceled last week. So is it impossible to satirize Donald Trump? No, says Eli Lake. Just look at the latest episode of South Park, in which Trump is, according to Eli, depicted as “a flaming egotist with a small package who is gay for Satan.” So what does South Park get right about mocking the president that so many others get wrong? Read full story

Jewish Campers Were Kicked Off a Plane in Europe. Their Story Is All Too Familiar to Me. Clara Grusq Last week, a group of 44 French children on a trip with their Jewish summer camp were kicked off a plane en route to Paris from Valencia, Spain, after a confrontation with the airline crew. The airline, Vueling, claimed the children were “disruptive” but has yet to produce any evidence for their claim. Bystanders say they did nothing more than sing in Hebrew. For Clara Grusq, their story was all too familiar. As a counselor at a Jewish summer camp in France, she had to tell children to hide signs of their Jewish identity. This chilling story is a sign of the times for European Jews, she writes. Read full story

Jed Rubenfeld: The Macrons Are Suing Candace Owens. Do They Have a Chance? Jed Rubenfeld On Wednesday, French first lady Brigitte Macron and French president Emmanuel Macron filed a defamation suit against the right-wing podcaster Candace Owens. Owens has claimed, among other things, that the French first lady is a man and that she and her husband are related. But do these obviously outlandish claims mean the suit is a slam dunk? Free Press legal columnist Jed Rubenfeld reviews the case. Read full story

Why Are Movies Getting Worse? Coleman Hughes Why does so much of what we watch on TV feel flat and predictable? Why do old movies seem so much cleverer? This week on Conversations with Coleman, Coleman Hughes sits down with filmmaker, author, and former actress Justine Bateman to get a view from the inside on what went wrong in Hollywood. The two discuss AI, “double-screen” culture, the twisted incentives of the movie industry, and so much more. Read full story

Tune in at 2 p.m. ET: He’s Suing Harvard for Antisemitism

If you read Johanna Berkman’s recent feature for The Free Press on the students behind the attacks on Jewish students at Harvard who weren’t punished but lauded, you probably remember the name Yoav Segev. He was one of the Jewish students intimidated and harangued on campus in the months after October 7, 2023. Segev is now the plaintiff in a civil-rights lawsuit against the school. His lawsuit lays out what he calls Harvard’s “institutional-level acceptance of antisemitism.”

On the Free Press livestream this afternoon, Johanna and Yoav join Maya Sulkin to discuss what happened to Yoav, what Harvard did—and didn’t do—to fight antisemitism on campus, and what Yoav’s case means for Jewish students and their presence in the Ivy League. Tune in at 2 p.m. ET and bring your questions. Click here to mark it in your calendars.