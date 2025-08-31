Cracker Barrel has surrendered. After days of outrage over the company’s plan to go with a redesigned logo, the interstate-exit café and gift shop reversed course. The new, minimalist logo—which had inexplicably been declared “woke” by online conservatives—was scrapped. The company’s mascot, a nondescript old man called “Uncle Herschel” and his barrel, presumably full of crackers, would remain.

President Donald Trump reacted on Truth Social to the new design: “Cracker Barrel should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake based on customer response (the ultimate Poll), and manage the company better than ever before. They got a Billion Dollars worth of free publicity if they play their cards right. Very tricky to do, but a great opportunity.”

When Cracker Barrel acquiesced, the Trump administration took credit for the change, with White House deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich posting, “President Trump spoke, @CrackerBarrel listened.”

“Go woke, go broke,” jeered the official White House X account.