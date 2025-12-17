The Free Press
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Become a Paid Subscriber
Get access to our comments section, special columns like TGIF and Things Worth Remembering, tickets in advance to our live events, and more.
Already a paid subscriber?
Switch Accounts
Tags:
International
exclude-from-cbs
Make a comment
Comments
39
Community Guidelines
User's avatar
Robert Currie's avatar
Robert Currie
21m

"But first..." Very minor, but I would like to suggest (I feel Strunk and White would agree), could be "And first." The feel is slightly different... : )

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
paul goldberg's avatar
paul goldberg
1h

Old news

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
37 more comments...

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2025 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice