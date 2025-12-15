For months, Amnesty International, self-proclaimed champion of human rights and among the world’s most influential and best-funded nonprofits, has been blasting Israel for alleged war crimes in Gaza, while hesitating to divulge full results of its investigation into the bloody event that triggered that war: Hamas’s atrocities in Israel on October 7, 2023.

Commissioned in early 2024, and mostly completed well over a year ago, Amnesty’s October 7 report finally came out on Thursday—two years, two months, and five days since Hamas and other Gaza-based terrorist groups massacred some 1,200 people in southern Israel, and one year after Amnesty accused Israel of genocide in a separate report.