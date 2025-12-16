Twenty-six Republican state attorneys general are asking the Justice Department to investigate whether two climate-focused nonprofit groups failed to disclose lobbying for China.

A letter sent Tuesday by the attorneys general cited “substantial evidence” that Energy Foundation China (EFC) and the Center for Climate Integrity (CCI) “have acted within the United States as unregistered agents of foreign principals.” EFC employs former Chinese government officials, including the group’s CEO and president, Ji Zou, according to the letter, which was obtained by The Free Press. A Chinese government website shows that he worked for the state-run National Center for Climate Change Strategy and International Cooperation.

On its website, EFC describes itself as seeking “to achieve greenhouse gas emissions neutrality and world-class air quality by finding and supporting solutions that help enable the transition to a low carbon economy.” The organization has held tax-exempt 501(c)(3) status since 1991 and has an office in Beijing, the website shows. An affiliate called the U.S. Energy Foundation operates primarily in San Francisco, tax records show.