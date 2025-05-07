Joe Biden is back, or at least out of the house, with a new interview that was the first from the 82-year-old former president since he left the White House. Strangely, given that Biden was an American president, it was on the BBC.

On mute, it looked like a normal interview with a former president. Turn the sound on and what you heard was a bizarre, unfortunate showcase of Biden’s age and precipitously declining cognitive abilities.