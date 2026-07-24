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B.'s avatar
B.
37m

"Those who live by brutality deserve to meet a brutal end."

I remember the thrill I felt upon my first reading of The Odyssey when one by one the suitors are killed with the bow and arrows they defiled, in the home they desecrated. A brutal end deserved!

The ancient code of hospitality works both ways: You may not bring harm to a stranger in your house, and as a guest you must not disrespect your host. The suitors were, to put it mildly, really bad "guests."

Even so, the old servant is chastised when she raises her hands to crow over the suitors' deaths; Odysseus tells her it's unseemly. And so it is.

Less happily, both Polyphemus, who eats his guests, and Odysseus who blinds his "host," get comeuppances.

I almost never go to movies and lately have made exceptions only for Iranian and Israeli films. This new "Odyssey" might be worth a try notwithstanding this and that sure to annoy me.

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Liz LaSorte's avatar
Liz LaSorte
2hEdited

“Why Mamdani thinks millionaires are working class.” Because Mamdani is a nepo baby, just like all the rest of the “democratic” socialist leaders.

Like Thomas Sowell said, “The offspring of privilege have dominated the leadership of Marxist movements from the days of Marx and Engels through Lenin, Mao, Castro, Ho Chi Minh, and their lesser counterparts around the world and down through history. The sheer reiteration of the "working class" theme in Marxism has drowned out this plain fact.”

So, please Mess with the Zohran: https://lizlasorte.substack.com/p/please-mess-with-the-zohran?r=76q58

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