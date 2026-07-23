On July 8, within minutes of Graham Platner abandoning his campaign for U.S. Senate, a 29-year-old Democratic activist named Cheyenne Hunt took to X to declare that his downfall would not be the last.

“What happened in Maine should serve as a clear message: The days of women being sacrificed at the altar of our elections are over,” she wrote of Platner, who was accused of sexual assault.

You may not have heard of Hunt, but you are almost certainly familiar with her work. A lawyer and progressive content creator, Hunt worked with Platner’s accusers to help orchestrate the media rollout that ultimately drove him to call off his campaign.

And he wasn’t Hunt’s first political knockout. In April, the lawyer-turned-influencer played an instrumental role in surfacing sexual misconduct allegations against Eric Swalwell, the Democratic congressman and leading candidate for California governor. The resulting backlash drove Swalwell, a seven-term lawmaker who has denied all wrongdoing, to step down from Congress and suspend his gubernatorial campaign.