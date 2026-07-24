On Wednesday evening, the media erupted when the Trump administration announced that it would be signing a 30-year nuclear agreement with Saudi Arabia. Under the terms of the deal, the U.S. would export nuclear materials to the Saudis and support the development of a civilian nuclear power program, prompting alarming headlines about how this might pave the way for Saudi Arabia to pursue uranium enrichment—and potentially develop a nuclear weapon.

Then, on Thursday morning, President Donald Trump revealed that the deal was contingent on Saudi accession to the Abraham Accords. In other words, Saudi Arabia would have to establish diplomatic ties with the state of Israel—an objective long desired by the Trump administration—if it wanted access to U.S. technology and expanded security and economic cooperation.

The possible deal would accelerate the profound reorientation of the Middle East that is already underway. Since the war with Iran began on February 28, Arab countries have learned the hard way where they stand within the U.S.-led security order. As Iranian missiles rained down on their capitals, governments that had invested in military cooperation with Washington and Jerusalem benefited from years of integrated intelligence, early warning, and missile defense. Those that preferred strategic ambiguity discovered the limits of that approach.

The lesson was not lost on Washington. President Trump’s negotiating position over the past few days reflects a broader strategic objective: to build a regional order in which U.S. allies reinforce one another through intelligence sharing, integrated air defense, advanced technology, and energy cooperation such that the system functions even when American attention turns elsewhere. Saudi-Israeli normalization is the missing keystone to that goal.