FOR FREE PEOPLE

Watch the The Free Press Live!

FOR FREE PEOPLE

Once again, Israel appears to have ignored Washington’s advice. Once again, that decision has paid off. Niall Ferguson for The Free Presss.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant surrounded by military officials at the IDF's underground HQ amid the strikes on Iran. (via Twitter)

Niall Ferguson: Israel’s Iran Strike—and America’s Strategic Weakness

Once again, Israel appears to have ignored Washington’s advice. Once again, that decision has paid off.

By Niall Ferguson

October 26, 2024

“Although the Middle East remains beset with perennial challenges, the region is quieter than it has been for decades.” That was the confident declaration made by Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, in a 7,000-word essay published in Foreign Affairs one year ago.

Unfortunately for Sullivan, the article was sent to the printer on October 2, 2023. Five days later, Hamas demolished Sullivan’s assertion that “we have de-escalated crises in Gaza” when the terrorist group massacred some 1,200 Israelis and kidnapped more than 200. 

Since then, the region has been in a state of upheaval not seen in half a century—since the last surprise attack on Israel almost exactly 50 years previously, on Yom Kippur 1973. And at every single major hinge point of Israel’s war with Iran’s proxies, the U.S. has been as wrong as Sullivan was in that essay.

The White House said don’t go into Gaza. Israel did, and in a sustained campaign killed a high proportion of Hamas fighters. Team Biden-Harris said don’t go into Rafah. Israel ignored those warnings, too, and in February liberated two hostages there. Ten days ago, a routine Israeli patrol in Rafah spotted the mastermind of the massacre, Yahya Sinwar, who was killed soon after. Washington said don’t send troops into Lebanon. Israel sent them anyway and in a matter of weeks has inflicted severe damage on Hezbollah’s positions there. 

Biden and Harris said “Ceasefire now!” but Israel had no interest in a ceasefire that gave Hamas breathing space to regroup. Finally, the U.S. warned against Israel directly attacking Iran. An as yet unidentified U.S. government official even appears to have leaked Israel’s plans to Tehran—a scandal that ought to be front-page news. You know what happened next.

This post is for paying subscribers only

Subscribe

Already have an account? Log in

our Comments

Use common sense here: disagree, debate, but don't be a .

the fp logo
comment bg

Welcome to The FP Community!

Our comments are an editorial product for our readers to have smart, thoughtful conversations and debates — the sort we need more of in America today. The sort of debate we love.   

We have standards in our comments section just as we do in our journalism. If you’re being a jerk, we might delete that one. And if you’re being a jerk for a long time, we might remove you from the comments section. 

Common Sense was our original name, so please use some when posting. Here are some guidelines:

  • We have a simple rule for all Free Press staff: act online the way you act in real life. We think that’s a good rule for everyone.
  • We drop an occasional F-bomb ourselves, but try to keep your profanities in check. We’re proud to have Free Press readers of every age, and we want to model good behavior for them. (Hello to Intern Julia!)
  • Speaking of obscenities, don’t hurl them at each other. Harassment, threats, and derogatory comments that derail productive conversation are a hard no.
  • Criticizing and wrestling with what you read here is great. Our rule of thumb is that smart people debate ideas, dumb people debate identity. So keep it classy. 
  • Don’t spam, solicit, or advertise here. Submit your recommendations to tips@thefp.com if you really think our audience needs to hear about it.

Onwards!

Close Guidelines

Comments 190

Latest