It’s Wednesday, May 6. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Eli Lake asks, is the war back on? A Cornell student rejects calls for his university president to be fired. Razib Khan on a consensus-shattering new scientific paper about human evolution. Plus: Will Rahn chats with two Catholics about UFOs and aliens. All that and more.
But first: The radicals storming the gates of the Democratic Party.
Have the radicals arrived? In the eight months since he launched his Senate campaign, Graham Platner has risen from populist outsider with a Nazi tattoo to presumptive nominee of the Democratic Party. Last week he edged out Janet Mills, Maine’s sitting governor, from the Senate primary. And he took a victory lap over the weekend when he spoke to delegates of the state party he just conquered.
Typically, a convention speech is a chance to tack toward the center and rally the party around its most popular ideals. Instead, Platner leaned into the hardened class warfare that powered his rise. “For decades, the powerful have taken,” he told the crowd. “Piece by piece, store by store, hospital by hospital, shore by shore, they have taken.” He named the supposed thieves: “billionaires,” “corporations,” “oligarchs,” and “the Epstein class.” And he devoted his campaign to “taking back what is ours.”
A man like Platner might never have reached this summit even a few years ago. Especially among Democrats, professional leaders and donors could usually crush upstart candidates by directing funds toward their preferred, established nominees. This time, that tactic failed badly. Platner lapped Mills in fundraising, and she cited her dwindling coffers when she dropped out.
What changed? Today Ruy Teixeira explains how left-wing candidates found a new source of funding. It’s tipping the scales in primary races, and it could change the face of the party entirely.
Platner isn’t alone. In the Michigan Senate primary, left-wing candidate Abdul El-Sayed has also surged in the polls after entering the race near the bottom of the pack. He’s harshly critical of Israel, and he enlisted anti-Zionist Twitch streamer Hasan Piker for the biggest events of his campaign.
El-Sayed’s aim is to spread a message; governing is an afterthought. Dan Saltman believes radicals are taking over politics because voters increasingly favor performers over producers. Will Michigan voters endorse that approach? Their choice will reflect the direction of the nation.
—Mene Ukueberuwa
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Primary voters in Ohio took to the polls on Tuesday, teeing up hotly contested congressional and gubernatorial races. Former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy secured the GOP nomination and will face Democrat Amy Acton in November. Former Democrat senator Sherrod Brown will face Republican incumbent John Husted, who was appointed to the seat when J.D. Vance, who unseated Brown, became vice president.
A handful of Indiana state senators lost to Trump-backed challengers in primary elections on Tuesday, just months after they bucked President Trump’s call to redistrict Indiana. Republican Gregory Goode, who voted against the redistricting push, won reelection after defeating two challengers, one of whom was endorsed by Trump. Roughly $12 million was spent in seven races to oust the Republicans who refused the redistricting attempt.
Cole Allen, the attempted assassin at this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner, was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury on four counts, including attempting to assassinate the President of the United States. Allen was also charged with two firearm-related offenses and assault of a police officer with a deadly weapon.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that the U.S.-Iran ceasefire remains intact, even after two U.S. naval vessels dodged Iranian missiles and a drone on Monday while escorting commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz. “The ceasefire is not over,” he told reporters, noting that the escort mission, dubbed “Project Freedom,” is separate from Operation Epic Fury.
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued The New York Times on Tuesday, alleging that the organization violated federal civil rights law by passing over a white male employee for a promotion. “Federal law is clear: Making hiring or promotion decisions motivated in whole or in part by race or sex violates federal law,” EEOC Chair Andrea Lucas wrote in a statement.
The Education Department opened a federal civil rights probe on Monday into Smith College, an all-women’s college, for admitting transgender women. “Allowing biological males into spaces designed for women raises serious concerns about privacy, fairness, and compliance under federal law,” said Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey.
Two people are dead, and three more are injured after a shooting inside a Korean supermarket outside of Dallas on Tuesday morning. A 69-year-old man, Seung Han Ho, was taken into custody by police after a brief foot chase. The shooting is believed to have started after what authorities called a “business meeting.”
Thirty theater productions were nominated for this year’s Tony Awards, the group announced Tuesday morning. The nominations are 12 fewer than last year, largely due to a smaller pool of eligible productions currently performing. The two most-nominated shows were Schmigadoon! and The Lost Boys.
The democrats are running on the "Evil Jews" platform while they actively endorse a guy with a Nazi SS deathhead tattoo, who loves Hamas and says women are responsible for their own rape. Tell me again, who are the actual Nazis in America.
“Thirty theater productions were nominated for this year’s Tony Awards, the group announced Tuesday morning.”
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The two favorites are the Epstein victims who waited 25 years to express outrage towards the government on MSNBC and the Slotkin Democrat Agents who instructed members of the military to orchestrate a mutiny during a live war.4