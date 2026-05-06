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EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
10m

The democrats are running on the "Evil Jews" platform while they actively endorse a guy with a Nazi SS deathhead tattoo, who loves Hamas and says women are responsible for their own rape. Tell me again, who are the actual Nazis in America.

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Kevin Durant?'s avatar
Kevin Durant?
31m

“Thirty theater productions were nominated for this year’s Tony Awards, the group announced Tuesday morning.”

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The two favorites are the Epstein victims who waited 25 years to express outrage towards the government on MSNBC and the Slotkin Democrat Agents who instructed members of the military to orchestrate a mutiny during a live war.4

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