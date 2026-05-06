On Tuesday morning, as I walked to class at Cornell University, I saw a flyer taped to a pole. On it was a Photoshopped image of Cornell president Michael Kotlikoff, driving and looking at his phone as he crashes into a man on the street. “Another Day in Kotlikoff’s America,” read the caption.

This image, along with many others circulating over the past few days, refers to a now-viral moment that occurred on campus last Thursday. After a campus event, Kotlikoff was followed and harassed by members of the anti-administration group, Students for a Democratic Cornell. As he pulled out, surrounded by the protesters, he was accused of hitting a student and rolling over another’s foot. The event in question was part of an Israel-Palestine debate series sponsored by the Cornell Political Union. Thankfully, nobody was seriously injured.