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Razib Khan
Razib Khan is a technologist, geneticist and writer based in Austin, Texas. He is Director of Operations at FUTO, a consumer technology company. He developed ancestry algorithms for Gene By Gene, The Genographic Project and Insitome. Razib writes and podcasts at Unsupervised Learning.
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Evolution
Ideas
History
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