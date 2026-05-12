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Liz LaSorte's avatar
Liz LaSorte
19m

“The alleged killer had been arrested four times since February, but one of his victims, a 23-year-old woman, declined to press charges because, as she said, ‘I don’t want to put another black man in jail..’”

But AI tells us the crime rates are going down – plunging to 1950-60s level. Really?

If crime is not reported, then of course the numbers will go down.

Lies, Lies and More Lies: https://lizlasorte.substack.com/p/affordability-crime-and-sanctuary?r=76q58&utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

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Tom Servo's avatar
Tom Servo
1h

If only all New Yorkers could be as civic-minded as that 76-year-old man. Everyone deserves a third, fourth, and even fifth chance. RIP Geezer, New York City is now a more just, nay, may I say it, a better place, due to your sacrifice.

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