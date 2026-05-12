It’s Tuesday, May 12. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Kat Rosenfield on the lethal price of suicidal empathy. The congresswoman who wants to shoot sea lions. Frannie Block’s deep dive into the persecution of Chinese Christians. Aaron MacLean and Dan Blumenthal preview the Trump-Xi summit. And more.
But first: What did Harvard’s slavery reckoning achieve?
Four years ago, Harvard University committed $100 million to what it called the “Harvard & the Legacy of Slavery Initiative,” an excavation of its historical involvement in the Atlantic slave trade. Harvard was hardly unique among American universities in launching a racial justice self-examination, but the scope and price of Harvard’s undertaking were extraordinary.
And so was its failure, writes Novi Zhukovsky. Checking in on the project four years later, Novi discovered “a cascade of institutional embarrassments: high-profile resignations, the dismissal of an entire research team, a string of HR complaints, and a rebuke from Antigua’s ambassador to the United States.” Most damning of all: “Its signature effort—to find descendants of people Harvard had enslaved and then do something for them, presumably financially—has so far failed miserably.” How did America’s most prestigious school get it so badly wrong? Read Novi’s story to find out.
—The Editors
How Suicidal Empathy Kills
And for more on suicidal empathy, be sure to catch Rafaela Siewert’s conversation with the man who coined the phrase, Gad Saad. He explains to Rafaela why he thinks the West is on a suicide mission.
MORE FROM THE FREE PRESS
THE NEWS
President Trump said on Monday that the U.S.-Iran ceasefire agreement is on “life support,” calling the latest Iranian proposal to end the war a “piece of garbage.” The president did not rule out the possibility of a deal but reiterated that the Iranian leadership is “very dishonorable.”
A gunman opened fire on a busy Cambridge, Massachusetts, street near the campuses of MIT and Harvard on Monday afternoon. The suspect, 46-year-old Tyler Brown, was quickly shot by a law enforcement officer and a civilian and taken into custody. Two men were struck by gunfire and are currently hospitalized for life-threatening injuries. In 2020, Brown was charged with trying to kill police officers.
Seventeen American passengers and a dual British-U.S. citizen evacuated from the cruise ship that was struck with a hantavirus outbreak arrived in the United States on Monday. Most were transported to the National Quarantine Unit in Omaha, Nebraska. Two other passengers were flown to Atlanta, where the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is based. One passenger has tested positive, while another is showing symptoms.
The man accused of last month’s assassination attempt on President Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner pleaded not guilty in federal court Monday. Cole Tomas Allen, 31, is facing four federal charges, including attempting to assassinate the president and assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon.
Six people were found dead inside a Union Pacific railroad boxcar Sunday afternoon in Laredo, Texas. Local officials confirmed that the bodies of five men and one woman were recovered, with preliminary medical examinations determining that the cause of death was heatstroke.
President Trump endorsed a temporary suspension of the federal gas tax in an interview with CBS News on Monday. “When gas goes down, we’ll let it phase back in,” he said. The average price of gas is $4.52 per gallon, up from $3 per gallon before the U.S.-Iran war began. The federal gas tax is 18.4 cents per gallon.
Virginia Democrats filed an emergency appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, asking it to halt a Virginia Supreme Court ruling that struck down a redistricting measure. The redistricting all but gave Democrats four more congressional seats. “The Court overrode the will of the people who ratified the amendment,” wrote Virginia attorney general Jay Jones and lawyers for the state Democratic Party.
“The alleged killer had been arrested four times since February, but one of his victims, a 23-year-old woman, declined to press charges because, as she said, ‘I don’t want to put another black man in jail..’”
But AI tells us the crime rates are going down – plunging to 1950-60s level. Really?
If crime is not reported, then of course the numbers will go down.
Lies, Lies and More Lies: https://lizlasorte.substack.com/p/affordability-crime-and-sanctuary?r=76q58&utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web
If only all New Yorkers could be as civic-minded as that 76-year-old man. Everyone deserves a third, fourth, and even fifth chance. RIP Geezer, New York City is now a more just, nay, may I say it, a better place, due to your sacrifice.