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Trump Heads to China: Who Has the Upper Hand? With Dan Blumenthal
Aaron MacLean
35M
China expert Dan Blumenthal joins ‘School of War’ to discuss expectations ahead of President Trump’s Beijing summit, and what impact the war in Iran might have.

Dan Blumenthal, senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, joins the show to discuss the president’s upcoming summit in Beijing with President Xi Jinping. What are President Trump’s goals? How will war with Iran affect the meeting? And what do these discussions mean for the future of conflict in the Indo-Pacific?

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Aaron MacLean
Aaron MacLean is a columnist at The Free Press, national security analyst at CBS News, and host of the School of War podcast.
Tags:
War
Military
Foreign Policy
China

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