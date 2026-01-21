“You can’t be boring,” said Piper Rockelle. “You have to get people to talk. This industry is about being relevant.”

And if Rockelle knows anything, it’s how to get people to talk. The 18-year-old spent her childhood amassing millions of followers on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram under the tutelage of her controversial stage mother, Tiffany Smith. Most of the content revolved around Rockelle’s day-to-day life and her “squad”: Think Real Housewives, but everyone is in the ninth grade.

Now that she’s officially an adult, Rockelle is amping it up. On New Year’s Day, just months after her 18th birthday, she joined OnlyFans. “Everyone told me not to do this but here we are. . . time to take it ALL OFF for you bbys,” her OnlyFans profile reads. Her page largely consists of pictures of her posing seductively around her house in skimpy lingerie, but her pinned posts says that nude content can be purchased by tipping $150.

“a lot of u have been messaging me saying ‘how can i see ur nudies content’ ‘how can i get a custom’ ‘how can i get priority messaging?’ ” Rockelle writes on the site. “sooo i decided to launch my VIP EXPERIENCE.”