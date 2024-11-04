FOR FREE PEOPLE

TOMORROW: Watch Our Live Election Night Coverage

FOR FREE PEOPLE

WATCH Hezbollah’s Hostages Season Finale: A World Without the Terror Group
Syrians celebrate the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on September 28, 2024, in Idlib, Syria. (Omar Haj Kadour via Getty Images)

WATCH Hezbollah’s Hostages Season Finale: A World Without the Terror Group

History proves that tyranny can be overthrown. With Hezbollah now weakened, the brave dissidents of our series ask: How can we push for real political change?

By Joseph Braude

November 4, 2024

The legacy media often portrays Hezbollah’s war against Israel as a “resistance” movement. Over the past seven weeks, our Hezbollah’s Hostages series has shown the opposite: that the terror group is a tyrant in Lebanon, an occupier in Syria, a mafia cartel that trafficks in drugs and sex slaves, and the command headquarters of Iran’s imperial project in Arab lands. 

The eighth and final episode of our series brings you words of hope from a young woman in Lebanon called Nadia, who has freed herself from the oppression of Hezbollah and wishes to do the same for her people. 

If there is one thing Iran and its militias fear more than the Israeli Air Force, it is ordinary citizens like Nadia, who yearn for change and rise up to oppose their brutal rule. In Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Iraq, Gaza, and Iran itself, millions of civilians know firsthand that Tehran’s brand of Islamist domination brings only war, poverty, and misery. They want a different future—but they need the world to help them forge it.

Enjoying the story?

Enter your email to read this article and receive our daily newsletter.

Or, subscribe now to get unlimited access to our scoops, commentary, and investigations.

Already have an account? Sign in

our Comments

Use common sense here: disagree, debate, but don't be a .

the fp logo
comment bg

Welcome to The FP Community!

Our comments are an editorial product for our readers to have smart, thoughtful conversations and debates — the sort we need more of in America today. The sort of debate we love.   

We have standards in our comments section just as we do in our journalism. If you’re being a jerk, we might delete that one. And if you’re being a jerk for a long time, we might remove you from the comments section. 

Common Sense was our original name, so please use some when posting. Here are some guidelines:

  • We have a simple rule for all Free Press staff: act online the way you act in real life. We think that’s a good rule for everyone.
  • We drop an occasional F-bomb ourselves, but try to keep your profanities in check. We’re proud to have Free Press readers of every age, and we want to model good behavior for them. (Hello to Intern Julia!)
  • Speaking of obscenities, don’t hurl them at each other. Harassment, threats, and derogatory comments that derail productive conversation are a hard no.
  • Criticizing and wrestling with what you read here is great. Our rule of thumb is that smart people debate ideas, dumb people debate identity. So keep it classy. 
  • Don’t spam, solicit, or advertise here. Submit your recommendations to tips@thefp.com if you really think our audience needs to hear about it.

Onwards!

Close Guidelines

Comments 29

Latest