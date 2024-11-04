WATCH Hezbollah’s Hostages Season Finale: A World Without the Terror Group

The legacy media often portrays Hezbollah’s war against Israel as a “resistance” movement. Over the past seven weeks, our Hezbollah’s Hostages series has shown the opposite: that the terror group is a tyrant in Lebanon, an occupier in Syria, a mafia cartel that trafficks in drugs and sex slaves, and the command headquarters of Iran’s imperial project in Arab lands.

The eighth and final episode of our series brings you words of hope from a young woman in Lebanon called Nadia, who has freed herself from the oppression of Hezbollah and wishes to do the same for her people.

If there is one thing Iran and its militias fear more than the Israeli Air Force, it is ordinary citizens like Nadia, who yearn for change and rise up to oppose their brutal rule. In Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Iraq, Gaza, and Iran itself, millions of civilians know firsthand that Tehran’s brand of Islamist domination brings only war, poverty, and misery. They want a different future—but they need the world to help them forge it.