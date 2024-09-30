FOR FREE PEOPLE

From Our Kitchen Table to a Real Newsroom: An Update from Bari

FOR FREE PEOPLE

WATCH Hezbollah’s Hostages: A Drug Mule Tells His Story
A young man tells how he unwittingly joined Hezbollah’s drug trade out of desperation to help feed his younger brothers.

WATCH Hezbollah’s Hostages: A Drug Mule Tells His Story

The terror group depends on an addictive psychostimulant to fuel its operations. Today, a drug runner tells how he was lured into the trade.

By The Free Press

September 29, 2024

Welcome back to Hezbollah’s Hostages, the weekly animated video series in which brave opponents of the terror group reveal how it tyrannizes Arab lands. Previously, an ex-Hezbollah fighter described his journey from combatant to resister, and a young woman told of her escape from sex slavery, revealing the militia’s massive human trafficking operations.

Today’s episode is told from the point of view of a drug mule, who reveals how the militia’s multibillion-dollar narcotics industry is built around a little pill called Captagon.

Sometimes called “the jihadist drug,” Captagon is an addictive psychostimulant that dulls pain, induces euphoria, and—as today’s subject explains—numbs the human conscience. It was widely used by ISIS fighters and found in the bodies of several perpetrators of Hamas’s October 7 massacre. But mainly it serves as a source of funding for jihadism.

According to the U.S. State Department, the Captagon trade spans 17 countries—from Italy to Malaysia. Hezbollah—along with the regime of Syria’s Bashar al-Assad—produces the vast majority of supply, and the terror group is responsible for smuggling and selling it across the globe. Iran’s so-called “Axis of Resistance”—including Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis who act as proxies for Tehran—owes much of its war chest to these profits. This means that stemming the manufacture and supply of Captagon is nearly as consequential as sanctioning Iran itself.

The young man in today’s video was unwittingly drawn into the Captagon trade out of desperation to help feed his younger brothers. His harrowing account is one of both perpetrator and victim. Watch him tell his story—produced by our partners at the Center for Peace Communications.

Follow The Center for Peace Communications’ work on X @PeaceComCenter and on Instagram @PeaceComms

And to support more of our work, become a Free Press subscriber today:

Subscribe now

our Comments

Use common sense here: disagree, debate, but don't be a .

the fp logo
comment bg

Welcome to The FP Community!

Our comments are an editorial product for our readers to have smart, thoughtful conversations and debates — the sort we need more of in America today. The sort of debate we love.   

We have standards in our comments section just as we do in our journalism. If you’re being a jerk, we might delete that one. And if you’re being a jerk for a long time, we might remove you from the comments section. 

Common Sense was our original name, so please use some when posting. Here are some guidelines:

  • We have a simple rule for all Free Press staff: act online the way you act in real life. We think that’s a good rule for everyone.
  • We drop an occasional F-bomb ourselves, but try to keep your profanities in check. We’re proud to have Free Press readers of every age, and we want to model good behavior for them. (Hello to Intern Julia!)
  • Speaking of obscenities, don’t hurl them at each other. Harassment, threats, and derogatory comments that derail productive conversation are a hard no.
  • Criticizing and wrestling with what you read here is great. Our rule of thumb is that smart people debate ideas, dumb people debate identity. So keep it classy. 
  • Don’t spam, solicit, or advertise here. Submit your recommendations to tips@thefp.com if you really think our audience needs to hear about it.

Onwards!

Close Guidelines

Comments

Latest