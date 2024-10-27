WATCH Hezbollah’s Hostages: The Lebanese Women Who Took to the Streets

Welcome back to Hezbollah’s Hostages, the weekly series featuring brave opponents speaking out against the terror group. Episodes One through Six exposed how this Islamist organization—a proxy of Iran that calls itself the “Party of God”—tyrannizes Lebanon and Syria. We learned how Hezbollah brainwashes children and heard from people forced to become sex slaves and drug mules. We also told the stories of civilians who challenged Hezbollah’s power and advocated for peace.

Today’s episode spotlights two Lebanese women who risked their lives to demand a different future for their country.

Lebanon was once known as the “Switzerland of the Middle East.” But years before the present war between Hezbollah and Israel, the country’s economy, institutions, and government all but collapsed, leaving corrupt ethnic and sectarian fiefdoms to plunder the national wealth. Of these factions, Hezbollah, the country’s only militia, rose up as the principal pillager. It also stymied efforts to restore a functioning government.

Many ask why the Lebanese people have not resisted Hezbollah, which has turned their country into a failing state. But hundreds of thousands of citizens have taken to the streets—most notably in 2019, with the October 17 Revolution.

The two women in today’s video describe the hope that drove their protests. They raised their voices and waved their nation’s flag in an atmosphere of heady idealism, as civilians across every ethnicity and sect gathered to demand reform.

Hezbollah was not the primary target of their campaign. But it was Hezbollah’s enforcers who brutally attacked demonstrators while the country’s police officers stood on the sidelines and watched. Meanwhile, foreign powers who claimed they were committed to a better future in Lebanon made no attempt to help the protesters. Hezbollah swiftly put a violent end to their dream.

Today, global leaders are pressing for an end to the current war. But the conflict will not end without international help—to disarm Hezbollah, rebuild civic institutions, and forge a new social contract between the people and its government.

As the brave women speaking out today attest, the people of Lebanon need the world’s support more than ever.

