Frannie Block
Frannie Block is an investigative reporter at The Free Press, where she covers the forces shaping American life—from foreign influence in U.S. politics and national security to institutional overreach and due process failures. She began her career covering breaking news at The Des Moines Register.
Maya Sulkin
Maya Sulkin is a reporter for The Free Press, where she covers breaking news, higher education, Gen Z, and culture. Maya began at The Free Press as an intern during her time as an undergraduate at Columbia University, where she studied history. She went on to serve as the company's chief of staff. She is a 2025 recipient of the Robert Novak Journalism Fellowship.
