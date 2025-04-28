Think it’s too soon to start wondering who the Democrats will nominate in 2028? Well, the speculation has already begun. You can place bets on prediction markets. Election guru Nate Silver has New York progressive Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as the early favorite. And if her latest social media video is anything to go by, AOC herself certainly seems to have 2028 on her mind. The clip is called “Do Not Let Them Trick You,” but it may as well be titled “She’s Running.” Or thinking about it, at least.

AOC isn’t the only Democrat positioning herself for a White House bid. And it’s easy to see why. The Trump administration is going further and faster than many expected—or, if the polls are correct, the country wanted. Plus, notwithstanding the recent release of Trump 2028 hats, Trump won’t be able to run next time. Democrats foresee a favorable environment and a less formidable opponent. And so the Democratic field is getting crowded early.

So who are the possible Democratic contenders? How are they pitching themselves? And which strategy stands the best chance of success come 2028? To answer those questions, let’s sort the field into five categories: