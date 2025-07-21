It was July 7, and President Trump had plenty to celebrate. America’s military strike against Iran’s nuclear program had been a success. The Supreme Court had issued rulings favorable to his administration. Trump had signed his signature legislation, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, into law as a B-2 bomber flew overhead. Trump was eager to spend the rest of the summer publicizing his achievements. He was keen to dive into next year’s midterm campaign.

The FBI scrambled his plans. In a brief memo, the agency announced that it had reviewed its records on the late Jeffrey Epstein and found “no incriminating ‘client list.’ ” Nor was there “credible evidence” that the Palm Beach sex criminal had committed blackmail. Epstein had killed himself, said the FBI. What’s more, “No further disclosure would be appropriate or warranted.”

Famous last words. The announcement ignited a firestorm over the Trump administration’s handling of the Epstein files. The fight set Trump officials against each other, Trump against parts of his base, and Trump against Rupert Murdoch and The Wall Street Journal.

The media seized on Trump’s Epstein connection. Democrats sensed an opportunity—the first in months—to play offense. “Rich and powerful men shouldn’t have impunity from accountability,” Californian congressman Ro Khanna told Politico. “And that’s something that both people on the left and right are sick of.” Khanna and Republican Trump foe Rep. Thomas Massie are trying to force a vote to release the Epstein material.

Chances are they will fail, and not merely because rank-and-file discharge petitions rarely make it to the House floor. By Friday, July 18, Trump had quelled the brewing MAGA rebellion. He used his supporters’ hatred of mainstream media and suspicion of Democrats to regain control—at least for now.

The episode was a rare instance of Trump losing his grip on the narrative. It holds five lessons for the White House.