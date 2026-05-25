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Clarity Seeker's avatar
Clarity Seeker
33m

I do not know what comes w respect to Iran. But I do know that FUKUYAMA was very widespread of the mark back in 1989. Clinton opened the door to china and bin Laden and the rest is... HISTORY. Just as Fauci was a POLITICAL scientist and Yellen a POLITICAL economist Francis has proven to be a POLITICAL historian.

The arc of progressivism has given a dangerous multipolar world, the one I would argue Obama envisioned. China on the cusp of dominating Asia, Iran being left as a ME menace, Russia again creating havoc and Europe becoming more Islamic every month. Hopefully the US at least stays on top of south America but that can be reversed in 28 quite easily with leftists again being favored by a khanna , Harris or AOC.

GOD bless the souls who gave their lives for this country. Let's hope the freedoms they died for are always preserved and protected.

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Lanny's avatar
Lanny
1h

My favorite Memorial Day poem...

The Soldier by Rupert Brooke

"If I should die, think only this of me:

That there’s some corner of a foreign field

That is for ever England. There shall be

In that rich earth a richer dust concealed;

A dust whom England bore, shaped, made aware,

Gave, once, her flowers to love, her ways to roam;

A body of England’s, breathing English air,

Washed by the rivers, blest by suns of home.

And think, this heart, all evil shed away,

A pulse in the eternal mind, no less

Gives somewhere back the thoughts by England given;

Her sights and sounds; dreams happy as her day;

And laughter, learnt of friends; and gentleness,

In hearts at peace, under an English heaven."

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