President Donald Trump is on the precipice of surrender in his second Iran war, according to some of his most devoted supporters. At issue is a proposed 60-day ceasefire that in theory would open the Strait of Hormuz and end the U.S. blockade as the two sides work on a broader nuclear deal. The president himself is giving mixed signals. On Saturday, he said he was very close to an agreement. On Sunday, he said he had told his team “not to rush into a deal” and posted an AI-generated image of a precision-guided munition emblazoned with “Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Leaks in the press suggest that the U.S.-Iran agreement would compel Trump to give Iran an economic lifeline in exchange for opening the strait. Republicans have panned the early reported details of the deal. Senator Ted Cruz posted on X that the war would be a “disastrous mistake” if it ended with “an Iranian regime—still run by Islamists who chant ‘death to America’—now receiving billions of dollars, being able to enrich uranium & develop nuclear weapons, and having effective control over the Strait of Hormuz.”