There has been a lot of discussion today about my podcast episode with Glenn Greenwald—much of it revisiting the same arguments I debated with Dave Smith in October. Both claim that an all-powerful Israel lobby effectively controls American foreign policy.

The idea that the most powerful country the world has ever known is being puppeteered by a country the size of New Jersey—and by a group that collectively accounts for 0.2 percent of the world’s population—is an extraordinary claim. You would expect overwhelming evidence. In reality, there’s little to substantiate it.

Criticize America’s foreign and domestic policy as much as you want—there’s plenty to criticize. But don’t blame it on Israel or its supporters.