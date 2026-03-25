Coleman Hughes and Glenn Greenwald Debate Israel’s Influence on Washington

Earlier this year, I was set to debate the influence of the Israel lobby on the U.S. at a live event in New York. That event was canceled. So instead, I invited my would-be opponent, journalist Glenn Greenwald, onto the podcast to have the conversation anyway.
Glenn and I disagree on a lot, including how much influence Israel has over American foreign po…
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