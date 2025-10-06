The Free Press
Coleman Hughes
Coleman Hughes is the host of Conversations with Coleman. He is also a Free Press columnist who specializes in issues related to race, public policy, and applied ethics. He has appeared on prominent TV shows and podcasts including The View, Real Time with Bill Maher, The Joe Rogan Experience, and Making Sense with Sam Harris. In 2024, Hughes released his first book, The End of Race Politics: Arguments for a Colorblind America.
Antisemitism
Conspiracy
Conversations with Coleman
Em
4m

Smith made sweeping statements about “obvious” truths that are not obvious at all. Smith speaks with confidence and conviction which makes him sound convincing. However, I think his arguments are weak and unsupported.

Jeanne Pepper
5m

Dave Smith is an entertainer and the only thing entertaining about him is ability to hold hate for Jews and Israelis in one hand and his identity as a Jew in the other AND for no good obvious reason. I kept scratching my head thinking - why? Kind of like the bearded lady at the circus - curiously entertaining because it’s hard to hold two contradictory things in your hand and when you do it looks kind of like a bearded lady by analogy. So Dave Smith - like a clown at the circus who is presenting left and hateful to make money entertaining hateful antisemites is nothing more than a man in an ugly dress trying to entertain us. Coleman like the intellectual and astute historian and reporter that he is - has basically pulled the dress up and revealed the real Dave Smith in his tidy whiteys. Now that’s entertainment.

