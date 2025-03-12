Despite what you may read in The New York Times or on MAGA social media, the Trump administration’s planned deportation of Mahmoud Khalil is not an easy case. In fact, it’s a maze of statutory and constitutional issues.

Khalil, a recent graduate from Columbia University, has played a leading role in the anti-Israel protests there. He is said to be the primary spokesperson and negotiator for Columbia University Apartheid Divest, which describes itself as “fighting for the total eradication of Western civilization.” The group has been the engine behind much of the chaos on Columbia’s campus since October 7—including the encampments and takeover of Hamilton Hall last spring, Barnard’s Milbank Hall last month, and Milstein Library just last week, where Khalil allegedly led the occupation efforts.

Khalil was suspended from Columbia last April for his participation in the protests, but the school reversed his suspension the next day. Arrested on March 8, Khalil is currently being detained in Louisiana. On March 10, a federal judge in New York stayed his deportation pending a hearing.