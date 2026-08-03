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Lanny's avatar
Lanny
1mEdited

GOD ONLY KNOWS!

Abdul El-Sayed slithers to the middle in Michigan.

Hopefully the voters will NOT be duped by another Abigail Spanberger (GUV of VA).

BUT this is after all a Democrat Primary so God only knows.

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