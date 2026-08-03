It’s Monday, August 3. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Zineb Riboua on what really caused Spain’s migration crisis. Josh Code sits down with the literature professor fired for teaching literature. Michael Oren breaks down Donald Trump’s latest Gaza deal. And much more.
But first: the battle for Michigan—and the Democratic Party.
The Democratic Party’s civil war will see a major battle this week. The action will be in Michigan on Tuesday, when progressive populist Abdul El-Sayed will square off against Haley Stevens, a moderate congresswoman, in perhaps the most watched Senate primary of the cycle so far. El-Sayed is running as a fierce critic of Israel and the political establishment, not DSA-endorsed but certainly DSA-adjacent. Haley Stevens is a far more conventional candidate, and has the backing of Michigan big hitters, including Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
The stakes are as high as the dividing lines are clear. The Democrats need to win the seat to stand a chance of taking control of the Senate. Victory for El-Sayed in a big, purple state like Michigan sets up the biggest test yet for the insurgent faction seeking to grab the reins of the Democratic Party.
Ahead of Election Day, we sent Olivia Reingold to Michigan to take the temperature of the race. Here’s what she found.
Matthew Yglesias watches Democratic Party infighting more closely than almost anyone. He’s a Democrat who says he’s tired of watching his party play what he calls “loser politics.” On the latest episode of Conversations with Coleman, he talks to Coleman Hughes about the state of the Democratic Party, the rise of democratic socialists, and much more. Don’t miss their conversation:
From a moderate Democrat to someone much further left: Eric Hovagim has worked with New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani and popular Twitch streamer Hasan Piker. Now he’s living in China, where he makes videos about why the United States is the “fourth Reich,” why Elon Musk is a “valid military target,” and what makes the Chinese Communist Party great. Tanner Nau spoke to Hovagim. Read his piece for a look at one young American, whose story, while not exactly typical, is nonetheless representative of the kind of energy on the radical left today.
—The Editors
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THE NEWS
President Trump announced on Sunday that talks with Iran will resume on Monday. The move follows his decision over the weekend to cancel a new round of strikes against the Islamic Republic, explaining that the two sides had reached the “perimeters of a deal” to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
At least seven states reported cyberattacks that interrupted their water systems last week. The incidents prompted the FBI to issue a federal warning about “malicious cyber actors,” with some intelligence officials saying the attacks could be coming from Iran.
The number of Immigration and Customs Enforcement detentions hit a record high for the second Trump administration during the month of July. The surge comes after the agency significantly expanded its operations, making arrests in airports and immigration offices across the country.
Bernie Moreno, the Republican senator from Ohio, declared Representative Max Miller—his former son-in-law—“unfit for office” this weekend. Moreno’s daughter has accused Miller of abusing her and their daughter.
WestJet, Canada’s second biggest airline, halted hundreds of flights across the country this weekend due to a massive strike. The Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents 4,400 flight attendants, is demanding higher wages.
On Friday, federal prosecutors moved to dismiss charges alleging that damage to the Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C., was caused by vandalism. Prosecutors say it actually came from a “botched installation,” while President Trump continues to allege foul play.
Legendary actor Vincent Pastore passed away at age 80. Pastore is best-remembered for his role as Tony Soprano’s close confidant Salvatore on The Sopranos.
GOD ONLY KNOWS!
Abdul El-Sayed slithers to the middle in Michigan.
Hopefully the voters will NOT be duped by another Abigail Spanberger (GUV of VA).
BUT this is after all a Democrat Primary so God only knows.