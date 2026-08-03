Democrats Need to Ditch ‘Loser Politics,’ with Matthew Yglesias

Matthew Yglesias is one of the few people writing about Democratic politics who is trying to win rather than just be right. He co-founded Vox, built one of the most widely read political Substacks in the country with Slow Boring, and has spent the better part of a decade arguing that the Democratic Party has been squandering winnable elections over what…
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