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Democrats Need to Ditch ‘Loser Politics,’ with Matthew Yglesias
Coleman Hughes
1HR 19M
The ‘Vox’ co-founder agrees with the DSA that the Democratic establishment must change. He just wants to actually win.
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Matthew Yglesias is one of the few people writing about Democratic politics who is trying to win rather than just be right. He co-founded Vox, built one of the most widely read political Substacks in the country with Slow Boring, and has spent the better part of a decade arguing that the Democratic Party has been squandering winnable elections over what…

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Coleman Hughes
Coleman Hughes is the host of Conversations with Coleman. He is also a Free Press columnist who specializes in issues related to race, public policy, and applied ethics. He has appeared on prominent TV shows and podcasts including The View, Real Time with Bill Maher, The Joe Rogan Experience, and Making Sense with Sam Harris. In 2024, Hughes released his first book, The End of Race Politics: Arguments for a Colorblind America.
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