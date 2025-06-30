It’s Monday, June 29. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Arthur Brooks on the secret to a fulfilling life; Jed Rubenfeld on a blockbuster Supreme Court decision; Olivia Reingold on how New York’s political establishment is scrambling to stop Zohran Mamdani; River Page on the revisionist history of Pride Month; and much more.

But first: The ideological insurgency against the Jewish people.

Glastonbury is a music festival organized by hippie farmers in the southwest of England. For years it’s been a place people go to camp, drink too much cider, and listen to music. At least, that was roughly the deal when I skipped school to attend 18 years ago. But if the footage out of Somerset this weekend is anything to go by, moments at this year’s festival resembled a hate rally.

In a performance on Saturday afternoon, the front man of the punk duo Bob Vylan led the crowd in anti-Israel chants. Among them: “From the river to the sea,” and perhaps most disturbingly: “Death, death to the IDF.” Thousands in the crowd joined in. This was on one of the festival’s main stages, and broadcast live on the BBC.

The presence of a performer like this, chanting things like this, with thousands joining in, at a mainstream festival is deeply troubling. And the incident was quickly condemned by British prime minister Keir Starmer. But if you think these were just the hateful chants of a few bad apples, you’re missing the point, says Ayaan Hirsi Ali. They are part of something much bigger, much scarier, she argues: a movement that wants to cleanse the culture. First, of Israel. Then, of Jews. Then, of the rest of us.

Did the Supreme Court Just Clear the Way for the Trump Agenda? Jed Rubenfeld On Friday, the Supreme Court delivered a blockbuster ruling in a case about birthright citizenship. However, the judgment didn’t tackle that contentious issue. Instead, it took aim at nationwide injunctions, and slammed the brakes on the main tool courts had used to stymie the Trump agenda. The president declared a “monumental victory for the Constitution.” Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson called it “an existential threat to the rule of law.” What’s the truth behind the hyperbole? Read Jed Rubenfeld’s latest to find out. Read full story

Inside the Frenzy to Stop Zohran Mamdani Olivia Reingold Vote totals due Tuesday are likely to show that the 33-year-old socialist mayoral candidate has a wide lead over his Democratic rivals. Now the question becomes: Who will emerge as the “stop Mamdani” candidate? Andrew Cuomo, who was humiliated in the primary; Eric Adams, the unpopular incumbent; or also-ran Republican Curtis Sliwa? They are all deeply flawed options—but ones under feverish discussion by the city’s political elite. Olivia Reingold reports. Read full story

The Revisionist History of Pride Month River Page As Pride Month wraps, River Page takes aim at revisionist history pushing a flimsy theory about the origin of the gay-rights movement. The truth, writes River, is that we have gay rights today because thousands of ordinary people were brave enough to live openly, not because a trans woman of color threw a brick at a bar. Read full story

Conversations with Coleman: Arthur Brooks on the Secret to a Fulfilling Life

What does it actually mean to build a “good” and “happy” life in 2025?

That’s the question Coleman Hughes brought to Arthur Brooks for the latest episode of Conversations with Coleman. Arthur is the preeminent scholar of human happiness today. He does something fairly unique in his work: He combines hard data, moral clarity, and lived experience to help people navigate meaning, purpose, and even their dating lives. Arthur and Coleman discuss the state of human progress, how income affects happiness, and if it’s true that liberals are unhappier than conservatives.

Coleman says of the episode: “I didn’t expect this to turn into a kind of therapy session. . . but in the best way, it did.”

Hit the play button below to listen to this episode, and make sure you follow Conversations with Coleman wherever you get your podcasts.

Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) questions Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as he testifies before the Senate Finance Committee during his confirmation hearing at the Capitol in Washington, January 29, 2025. (Jose Luis Mangana via AP Photo)