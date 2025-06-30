It’s Monday, June 29. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Arthur Brooks on the secret to a fulfilling life; Jed Rubenfeld on a blockbuster Supreme Court decision; Olivia Reingold on how New York’s political establishment is scrambling to stop Zohran Mamdani; River Page on the revisionist history of Pride Month; and much more.
But first: The ideological insurgency against the Jewish people.
Glastonbury is a music festival organized by hippie farmers in the southwest of England. For years it’s been a place people go to camp, drink too much cider, and listen to music. At least, that was roughly the deal when I skipped school to attend 18 years ago. But if the footage out of Somerset this weekend is anything to go by, moments at this year’s festival resembled a hate rally.
In a performance on Saturday afternoon, the front man of the punk duo Bob Vylan led the crowd in anti-Israel chants. Among them: “From the river to the sea,” and perhaps most disturbingly: “Death, death to the IDF.” Thousands in the crowd joined in. This was on one of the festival’s main stages, and broadcast live on the BBC.
The presence of a performer like this, chanting things like this, with thousands joining in, at a mainstream festival is deeply troubling. And the incident was quickly condemned by British prime minister Keir Starmer. But if you think these were just the hateful chants of a few bad apples, you’re missing the point, says Ayaan Hirsi Ali. They are part of something much bigger, much scarier, she argues: a movement that wants to cleanse the culture. First, of Israel. Then, of Jews. Then, of the rest of us.
—Oliver Wiseman
Conversations with Coleman: Arthur Brooks on the Secret to a Fulfilling Life
What does it actually mean to build a “good” and “happy” life in 2025?
That’s the question Coleman Hughes brought to Arthur Brooks for the latest episode of Conversations with Coleman. Arthur is the preeminent scholar of human happiness today. He does something fairly unique in his work: He combines hard data, moral clarity, and lived experience to help people navigate meaning, purpose, and even their dating lives. Arthur and Coleman discuss the state of human progress, how income affects happiness, and if it’s true that liberals are unhappier than conservatives.
Coleman says of the episode: “I didn’t expect this to turn into a kind of therapy session. . . but in the best way, it did.”
Hit the play button below to listen to this episode, and make sure you follow Conversations with Coleman wherever you get your podcasts.
Republican senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina announced he won’t seek reelection, just hours after voting against advancing Trump’s big, beautiful bill and drawing the president’s ire. Citing frustration with “political theater” and a desire to prioritize family, Tillis said the decision was “not a hard choice.” His departure sets up a high-stakes race in a key battleground state.
Senate clerks completed a nearly 16-hour reading of the 940-page GOP tax and spending bill on Sunday. There will now be 20 hours of debate in the Senate before a vote, with a flurry of amendments expected before the legislation, if passed, returns to the House. A new Congressional Budget Office analysis finds the Senate GOP’s tax and spending bill would add at least $3.3 trillion to the national debt—nearly $1 trillion more than the House version of the bill.
One critic of the bill is former DOGE chief Elon Musk. He called the legislation “utterly insane.” He said in a post on X that “the latest Senate draft bill will destroy millions of jobs in America and cause immense strategic harm to our country.”
Under pressure from fellow Western Republicans, Senator Mike Lee withdrew his proposal to sell off millions of acres of public land, backing down to avoid tanking the GOP’s megabill. For what’s at stake, read our piece: “Will Trump Keep Public Lands in Public Hands?”
The U.S. immigration system is buckling under Trump’s intensified crackdown, with over 56,000 detainees crammed into facilities designed for a capacity of 41,000. Detainees report squalid conditions and medical neglect. The administration is now seeking $45 billion to build more facilities.
Russia launched its largest aerial assault on Ukraine since the war began, firing 537 drones and missiles on Saturday night, according to Ukrainian officials. Ukraine shot down or jammed most, but the attack struck multiple regions and prompted a NATO air response to protect Polish airspace.
Israel has ordered evacuations from northern Gaza as it expands military operations, and as Trump urges a ceasefire deal. “Make the deal in Gaza. Get the hostages back,” Trump said in a late-night post on Saturday.
