Arthur Brooks
Arthur C. Brooks is a social scientist and one of the world’s leading authorities on human happiness. He is a professor at the Harvard Kennedy School and Harvard Business School, Free Press columnist, CBS News contributor, and host of the podcast Office Hours. From 2009 to 2019, he served as president of the American Enterprise Institute. His books have been translated into dozens of languages and include the No. 1 New York Times bestsellers Build the Life You Want (co-authored with Oprah Winfrey) and From Strength to Strength. His next book, The Meaning of Your Life, is available March 31, 2026. You can learn more at www.TheMeaningOfYourLife.com. He lives with his family in Virginia.
Jon Brady
26m

"Accept the things you cannot change" I now recognize as the best advice I never took as a younger man.

I was trying to think of a thoughtless criticism. Maybe next week.

Carolyn Downey
36m

Part of this advice for me is feeling the pain or fear , staying with it , acknowledging it then moving through it and letting go . The pain and suffering are acknowledged. The process of letting it go is the work. it’s as the Buddha says invite Mara to tea and befriend her. Feel the pain or fear and don’t be afraid of it.

