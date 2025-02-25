More than 3,500 mental health professionals have sent a letter to the leaders of the world’s largest psychological association, rebuking them for allowing “virulent antisemitism” to fester in their ranks.

The letter, sent last night, calls upon the president and the board of the American Psychological Association (APA) to “address the serious and systemic problem of antisemitism/anti-Jewish hate.” The APA, which was established in 1892, has 173,000 members.

The 3,556 signers, who submitted the letter to APA president Debra Kawahara and the 15 additional members of the board of directors, claim that “Jewish APA members have been harassed, marginalized, and silenced on APA community forums even for attempting to challenge antisemitic rhetoric or correct misinformation.”

The signers, who comprise thousands of APA members and other psychological professionals, write that they “have documented extensive evidence of antisemitic discourse and concerning behavior across APA divisions.”

Their examples include: