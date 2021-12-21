Abigail Shrier: On Freedom in an Age of Fear

Abigail Shrier, the author of the bestselling book “Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters,” was recently invited to speak at Princeton. But this being a college campus in 2021, you can imagine what happened next. The event was moved off campus. It was limited to 35 people. And the police had to be called in because of threats.





But despite the limited audience, Shrier’s message that night was loud and clear: don’t buckle in the face of the mobs. Don’t become a sock puppet to your institution or employer or social circle. Tell the truth. Speak your mind. Reclaim your freedom.





It’s a speech that deserves to be heard by as many people–especially young people–as possible. So today, we share it with all of you.





﻿https://bariweiss.substack.com/p/abigail-shrier-on-freedom-in-an-age

