WATCH: Inside the Largest Anti-Hamas Protests in Gaza’s Recent History

Right now, Gaza is witnessing the largest protest against Hamas since October 7, 2023.
For the third straight day, Palestinians are pouring into the streets across the Gaza Strip, openly defying the militant group they blame for the devastating 17-month-long war with Israel.
Over the course of its rule, Hamas has not tolerated dissent, and has been known …
Maintaining The Free Press is Expensive!
To support independent journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
Subscriber Benefits:
Full access to all articles, investigations and columns
Access to the comments section on every piece we publish
Weekly columns from Nellie Bowles, Douglas Murray, and Bari Weiss
First chance to purchase tickets for live Free Press events
Make a comment
Share article