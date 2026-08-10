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Lynda G.'s avatar
Lynda G.
4d

After a lifetime of being a proud Dem, I now consider myself politically homeless

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Jim I's avatar
Jim I
4d

High school basketball is not profitable.

Cat fights are.

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