26 Executive Orders, TikTok's Future, and Elon’s Arm

President Donald Trump was inaugurated on Monday, and he came out swinging. On his first day, he signed 26 executive orders and rolled back about 80 of former president Joe Biden’s executive actions. (For comparison, Biden signed nine executive orders on day one; in 2017, Trump signed one; in 2013, Obama signed zero, and in 2009, just two.)

Trump was making good on the promises he campaigned on. On immigration, he’s trying to end birthright citizenship. On diversity, equity, and inclusion, he’s saying, “You’re fired” to federal DEI employees. On trans issues, he signed an order that declares only two genders. And on “America First,” he’s saying goodbye to the “Gulf of Mexico” and hello to the “Gulf of America.”

Trump also announced Stargate, gave TikTok a second life, pardoned about 1,500 January 6 rioters, and pulled out of the Paris climate agreement.

Suffice it to say, there is much to discuss. Today, Bari Weiss is back with Batya Ungar-Sargon, Brianna Wu, and Free Press senior editor Peter Savodnik to unpack Trump’s first week in office and what they think about…Elon’s arm.

If you liked what you heard from Honestly, the best way to support us is to go to TheFP.com and become a Free Press subscriber today.

The first 500 listeners to sign up will get $10 for free when you trade $100+ with code HONESTLY at https://Kalshi.com/Honestly.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices